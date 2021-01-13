ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,697.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $17,697.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00111895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062787 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,616,799 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

