Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,917. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

