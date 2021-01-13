ChartEx Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $186,058.20 and approximately $11,752.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00111895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062787 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

