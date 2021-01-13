Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $75.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.