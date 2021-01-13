Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 16,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $91,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 69,041 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,026 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 139,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

