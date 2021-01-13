CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.16. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

