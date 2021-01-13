Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 143995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

