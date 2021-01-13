Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.25. Dolphin Entertainment shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

