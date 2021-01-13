Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.45. Datasea shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

