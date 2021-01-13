Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 18.2%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) fell 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 206,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

About Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.