Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 193,116 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Reunion Gold Co. (RGD.V) (CVE:RGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

