Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $6.25 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Waves has a total market cap of $650.22 million and $126.44 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00017990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008251 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,053,936 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

