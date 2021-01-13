Akropolis Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

