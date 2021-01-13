NevaCoin (NEVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a market cap of $7,544.39 and $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

