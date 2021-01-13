First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FNX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $88.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.337 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

