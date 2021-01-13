First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 470.7% in December

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 470.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

