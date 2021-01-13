981 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,894 shares of company stock valued at $124,478,344 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

WDAY traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.50. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

