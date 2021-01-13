alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

ETR AOX traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.18 ($16.68). 488,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.33 and its 200-day moving average is €12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

