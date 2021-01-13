XR Securities LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 73,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

