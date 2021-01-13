XR Securities LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.03. 29,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,742. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

