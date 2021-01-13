XR Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NVCR traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.81. 9,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,084. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

