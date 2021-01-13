1,406 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4,926.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,835. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.32 and a 200 day moving average of $273.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.85.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

