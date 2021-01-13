Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 21.4% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

