Barton Investment Management Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 2.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $33,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 498,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AL traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,624. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

