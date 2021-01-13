KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 106,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,865. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.