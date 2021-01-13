Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $533,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.32. 7,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,865. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

