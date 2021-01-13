Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

F traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 2,466,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,466,148. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

