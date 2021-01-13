Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.