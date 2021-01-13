Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,828 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.45. 163,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

