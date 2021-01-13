Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 5,855 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lyft by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,047 shares of company stock worth $43,336,352 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 273,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.