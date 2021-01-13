Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $542.36. The stock had a trading volume of 137,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.75 and a 200 day moving average of $497.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

