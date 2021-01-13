Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given a €14.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) stock opened at €15.47 ($18.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.96 and its 200-day moving average is €13.80. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

