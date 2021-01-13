Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,805 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Fiverr International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

FVRR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.36 and a beta of 2.31. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

