32,493 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,077. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $995.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

