Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Square makes up about 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Square by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,655 shares of company stock valued at $215,763,693. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.21. 147,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,558. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

