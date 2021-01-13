Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

ANTM traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $330.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.