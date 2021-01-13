Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,825. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,498.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 96,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $10,770,483.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,857,269.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,217 shares of company stock valued at $206,323,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

