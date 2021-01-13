Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 237,695 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 237,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. BigCommerce accounts for about 5.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 20,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last ninety days.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.