Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 780,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,574,000 after buying an additional 100,279 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

