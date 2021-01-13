FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.78. 64,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.