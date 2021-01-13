CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 267.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 393,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 14,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

