Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 78.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. 186,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

