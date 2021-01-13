Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 407,450 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

