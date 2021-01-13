United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average is $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

