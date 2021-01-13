Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,120 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

