Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,120 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.