Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 534,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML.V) (CVE:WML) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

