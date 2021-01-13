Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 19432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

