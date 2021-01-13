Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.23

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $16.62. Matrix Service shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4,105 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

