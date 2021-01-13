Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 42,153 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

