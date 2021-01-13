Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Drops By 95.8%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KWBT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.19.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

